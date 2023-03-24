A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 9:45 PM on Friday.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Musketeers' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 64th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

