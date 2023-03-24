Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:45 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have hit the over.
- Xavier is 19-15-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 21 Musketeers games this season have hit the over.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Texas is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (fourth-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fifth-best).
- The Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1000.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
