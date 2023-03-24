Friday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (28-8) against the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have a 15-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Texas ranks 163rd in the nation at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 50th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 39th in college basketball.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (posting 81.2 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 73.8 per contest, 285th in college basketball) and have a +266 scoring differential.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier accumulates rank 35th in college basketball, 5.5 more than the 29.3 its opponents collect.

Xavier connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Xavier has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

