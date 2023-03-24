Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and Xavier Musketeers (27-9) squaring off at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Texas. The two sides are projected to exceed the 148.5 total.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 17-15-0. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have gone over the point total, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).

The 32 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in the nation. Its opponents pull down 31 per outing.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns score 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per contest (285th in college basketball).

Xavier pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Xavier hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

