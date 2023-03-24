Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns take on the Xavier Musketeers in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Texas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas defeated Penn State on Saturday, 71-66. Dylan Disu scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed one assist and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Xavier beat Pittsburgh 84-73. With 18 points, Nunge was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice is posting 12.9 points, 2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Timmy Allen paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 10.3 points and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Disu puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 61.3% from the floor.

Tyrese Hunter puts up 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is No. 1 on the Musketeers in rebounding (7.7 per game), and posts 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Colby Jones is averaging a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. He's also delivering 15 points and 5.7 rebounds, hitting 51% of his shots from the floor, and 38.3% from 3-point range resulting in 1.3 triples per game.

Zach Freemantle gets the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Musketeers receive 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Adam Kunkel.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)