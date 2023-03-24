On Friday at T-Mobile Center, the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) clash at 9:45 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Musketeers' Jack Nunge are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its most recent game versus Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu was its leading scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

In its most recent game, Xavier beat Pittsburgh on Sunday, 84-73. Nunge scored a team-high 18 points (and contributed three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice posts 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also posts 10.3 points and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Disu is posting 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter puts up 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is posting a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is producing 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Colby Jones leads the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and puts up 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle gets the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Musketeers receive 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Adam Kunkel.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)