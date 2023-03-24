Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns take on the Xavier Musketeers in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Texas defeated Penn State 71-66. With 28 points, Dylan Disu was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

Xavier was victorious in its previous game versus Pittsburgh, 84-73, on Sunday. Nunge was its high scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Timmy Allen puts up a team-high 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor.

Disu averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 61.3% from the floor.

Tyrese Hunter is putting up 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge paces the Musketeers in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he produces 15 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 58.5% of his shots from the field.

Adam Kunkel gives the Musketeers 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

