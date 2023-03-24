Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Xavier Musketeers at T-Mobile Center at 9:45 PM ET features the Longhorns' Marcus Carr and the Musketeers' Jack Nunge as players to watch.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Texas' Last Game

In its previous game, Texas topped Penn State on Saturday, 71-66. Its high scorer was Dylan Disu with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice is putting up 12.9 points, 2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Disu averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)