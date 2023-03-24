The Washington Wizards (32-41) are 8-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-54) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Spurs vs. Wizards Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wizards 121 - Spurs 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Wizards

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (- 8)
  • Pick OU: Over (228)
  • The Spurs (30-43-0 ATS) have covered the spread 43.8% of the time, 2.7% less often than the Wizards (32-39-2) this season.
  • When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Washington (1-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than San Antonio (14-20) does as the underdog (41.2%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Washington does it in fewer games (47.9% of the time) than San Antonio (54.8%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Wizards are 16-9, a better mark than the Spurs have posted (17-53) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

  • San Antonio is 25th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.2).
  • With 26.9 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the league.
  • At 11 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc, the Spurs are 22nd and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
  • San Antonio attempts 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 65.5% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.

