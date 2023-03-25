Matt Wallace is the current leader (+800) at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship after two rounds of play.

Want to place a bet on the Corales Puntacana Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Corales Puntacana Championship Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
  • Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!

Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win

Ben Martin

  • Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 10th (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +450

Martin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 6 0 1st
Round 2 72 E 2 2 71st

Click here to bet on Martin at the Corales Puntacana Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Wyndham Clark

  • Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +600

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 3 0 10th
Round 2 65 -7 5 0 2nd

Click here to bet on Clark with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Matt Wallace

  • Tee Time: 12:55 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Wallace Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 6 1 3rd
Round 2 66 -6 6 0 7th

Want to place a bet on Wallace in the Corales Puntacana Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Brice Garnett

  • Tee Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Garnett Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 6 0 1st
Round 2 70 -2 4 2 37th

Think Garnett can win the Corales Puntacana Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Dylan Wu

  • Tee Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 10th (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +1600

Wu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -4 5 1 4th
Round 2 70 -2 3 1 37th

Click here to bet on Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Thomas Detry 10th (-6) +1600
Erik Van Rooyen 35th (-3) +1800
Sean O'Hair 19th (-5) +2000
Taylor Pendrith 52nd (-1) +2000
Doug Ghim 28th (-4) +2800
Austin Eckroat 10th (-6) +2800
Michael Kim 19th (-5) +3300
Nicolai Hojgaard 4th (-8) +4000
Andrew Novak 44th (-2) +4000
Emiliano Grillo 44th (-2) +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.