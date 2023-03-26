Spurs vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) after losing four straight road games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Spurs vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-16.5
|-
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- In the Spurs' 74 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (56.8%).
- San Antonio has gone 30-44-0 ATS this season.
- The Spurs have been victorious in 17, or 24.3%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Spurs vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.9
|230.2
|112
|234.3
|227.8
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|112.3
|230.2
|122.3
|234.3
|232.8
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Spurs have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (19-19-0). Away, it is .306 (11-25-0).
- The Spurs' 112.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 112 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- San Antonio is 21-14 against the spread and 13-22 overall when it scores more than 112 points.
Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|39-35
|0-0
|39-35
|Spurs
|30-44
|0-1
|42-32
Spurs vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Spurs
|117.9
|112.3
|4
|24
|21-8
|21-14
|26-3
|13-22
|112
|122.3
|4
|30
|28-10
|18-7
|33-5
|14-11
