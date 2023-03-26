Keldon Johnson Injury Status - Spurs vs. Celtics Injury Report March 26
Check out the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (19-55), which currently includes six players listed (including Keldon Johnson), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (51-23) at TD Garden on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Spurs lost their most recent matchup 136-124 against the Wizards on Friday. Johnson's team-leading 30 points paced the Spurs in the loss.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Romeo Langford
|SG
|Questionable
|Adductor
|7.2
|2.8
|1.2
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|22.0
|5.1
|2.9
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out
|Patella
|5.7
|5.5
|1.4
|Jeremy Sochan
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|11.0
|5.3
|2.5
|Malaki Branham
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|9.4
|2.7
|2.0
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Hip), Payton Pritchard: Out (Heel)
Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs score an average of 112.3 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 112.0 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.0 points, San Antonio is 13-22.
- While the Spurs are averaging 112.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, producing 113.6 a contest.
- San Antonio knocks down 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.
- The Spurs average 107.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and give up 117.4 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).
Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-16
|233
