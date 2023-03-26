The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) on March 26, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Celtics vs. Spurs with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (46.5%).

San Antonio has compiled a 14-21 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.

The Spurs score just 0.3 more points per game (112.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (112).

San Antonio is 13-22 when it scores more than 112 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (114.2 per game) than on the road (110.3). And they are allowing less at home (120.3) than on the road (124.5).

At home San Antonio is allowing 120.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it is on the road (124.5).

This season the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (27.6 per game) than on the road (26.5).

Spurs Injuries