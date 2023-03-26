How to Watch the Spurs vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) on March 26, 2023 at TD Garden.
Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (46.5%).
- San Antonio has compiled a 14-21 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.
- The Spurs score just 0.3 more points per game (112.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (112).
- San Antonio is 13-22 when it scores more than 112 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (114.2 per game) than on the road (110.3). And they are allowing less at home (120.3) than on the road (124.5).
- At home San Antonio is allowing 120.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it is on the road (124.5).
- This season the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (27.6 per game) than on the road (26.5).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khem Birch
|Out
|Knee
|Romeo Langford
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Patella
|Jeremy Sochan
|Out
|Knee
|Malaki Branham
|Questionable
|Back
