Jaylen Brown and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (51-23) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-55) go head to head at TD Garden on Sunday. Gametime is set for 6:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Jayson Tatum, Johnson and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Spurs' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Wizards on Friday, 136-124. Their high scorer was Johnson with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 30 10 4 0 0 3 Keita Bates-Diop 20 7 0 0 0 4 Doug McDermott 18 1 1 1 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is the Spurs' top scorer (22.0 points per game), and he posts 2.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Tre Jones is No. 1 on the Spurs in assists (6.4 per game), and puts up 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zach Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he averages 11.2 points and 2.8 assists.

Devin Vassell is posting 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Devonte' Graham gets the Spurs 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 13.8 4.7 2.2 0.6 0.1 1.6 Sandro Mamukelashvili 9.5 6.6 2.2 0.5 0.4 1.1 Zach Collins 11.3 4.9 2.0 0.6 0.7 1.4 Devin Vassell 11.3 2.6 2.6 0.8 0.5 1.8 Keita Bates-Diop 10.9 3.6 1.5 0.4 0.1 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.