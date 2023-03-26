Tre Jones, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - March 26
Jaylen Brown and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (51-23) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-55) go head to head at TD Garden on Sunday. Gametime is set for 6:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Jayson Tatum, Johnson and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Spurs' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Wizards on Friday, 136-124. Their high scorer was Johnson with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keldon Johnson
|30
|10
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Keita Bates-Diop
|20
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Doug McDermott
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Spurs Players to Watch
- Johnson is the Spurs' top scorer (22.0 points per game), and he posts 2.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Tre Jones is No. 1 on the Spurs in assists (6.4 per game), and puts up 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Zach Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he averages 11.2 points and 2.8 assists.
- Devin Vassell is posting 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Devonte' Graham gets the Spurs 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keldon Johnson
|13.8
|4.7
|2.2
|0.6
|0.1
|1.6
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|9.5
|6.6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.4
|1.1
|Zach Collins
|11.3
|4.9
|2.0
|0.6
|0.7
|1.4
|Devin Vassell
|11.3
|2.6
|2.6
|0.8
|0.5
|1.8
|Keita Bates-Diop
|10.9
|3.6
|1.5
|0.4
|0.1
|1.6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.