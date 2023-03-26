The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) will match up with the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS beginning at 5:05 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-3.5) 149.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4) 149.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) 149.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Texas has put together a 19-17-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Longhorns' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
  • Miami (FL) has covered 20 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of 16 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +400
  • Texas' national championship odds (+400) place it fourth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.
  • The Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +400.
  • Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 20%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1200
  • The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1200, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +1200, Miami (FL) has been given a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

