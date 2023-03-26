The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) will match up with the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS beginning at 5:05 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 19-17-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Longhorns' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Miami (FL) has covered 20 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

A total of 16 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +400

+400 Texas' national championship odds (+400) place it fourth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.

The Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +400.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 20%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1200, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +1200, Miami (FL) has been given a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.