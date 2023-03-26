The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they square off on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The matchup tips off at 5:05 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas is 19-17-1 ATS this season.

In the Longhorns' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Miami (FL) has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of 16 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +400

+400 Texas is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (fourth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +400.

With odds of +400, Texas has been given a 20% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +1200, which is the 53rd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +1200, Miami (FL) has been given a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

