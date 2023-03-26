Sunday's game features the Texas Longhorns (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (28-7) matching up at T-Mobile Center (on March 26) at 5:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 win for Texas.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The total has been set at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -3.5

Texas -3.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -185, Miami (FL) +155

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Texas (-3.5)



Texas (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Texas has gone 18-16-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 17-11-0. A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and 14 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams score 157.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball while allowing 67.3 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball) and have a +391 scoring differential overall.

The 32 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in college basketball. Its opponents grab 31 per contest.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (167th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.5% from deep.

The Longhorns average 99.1 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while giving up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Texas has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (83rd in college basketball play) while forcing 15 (22nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.4 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (232nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It collects 32.5 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) at a 37% rate (36th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

Miami (FL) has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.7 per game (61st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

