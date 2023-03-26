Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Miami (FL) - Elite Eight
When the Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Texas' Last Game
On Friday, in its most recent game, Texas defeated Xavier 83-71. With 19 points, Tyrese Hunter was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Hunter
|19
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Christian Bishop
|18
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Carr
|18
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
Miami (FL)'s Last Game
Miami (FL) won its previous game versus Houston, 89-75, on Friday. Nijel Pack starred with 26 points, and also had four boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nijel Pack
|26
|4
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Isaiah Wong
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Miller
|13
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice is putting up 12.9 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.
Hunter puts up 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Dylan Disu is averaging 8.8 points, 1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he averages 13.3 points and 1.3 assists.
The Hurricanes receive 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jordan Miller.
Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jabari Rice
|15.5
|3.7
|2.2
|1.1
|0.4
|2
|Dylan Disu
|13.4
|6.3
|1.1
|1
|0.8
|0.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.2
|3.1
|4.2
|1.7
|0.2
|1.5
|Tyrese Hunter
|12
|2.8
|2.1
|0.7
|0.6
|2
|Timmy Allen
|5.4
|4.8
|2.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Miller
|16.1
|7.6
|2.7
|1
|0.4
|0.7
|Norchad Omier
|11.4
|10.5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|Isaiah Wong
|16.4
|4.5
|2.7
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Nijel Pack
|15.1
|2.8
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.5
|Wooga Poplar
|10.2
|3.6
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|1.5
