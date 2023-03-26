Texas vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 5:05 PM, airing on CBS. Texas is more likely to win the final game of the Midwest Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is 148.5.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 5:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-3.5
|148.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points in 13 of 34 games this season.
- Texas has had an average of 145.2 points in its games this season, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Longhorns' ATS record is 18-16-0 this season.
- Texas has won 20, or 87%, of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|13
|38.2%
|77.9
|157.3
|67.3
|139
|142.1
|Miami (FL)
|17
|54.8%
|79.4
|157.3
|71.7
|139
|147.0
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Three of Longhorns' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.7 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Texas totals more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|18-16-0
|12-12
|16-18-0
|Miami (FL)
|17-11-0
|4-0
|14-17-0
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Miami (FL)
|17-1
|Home Record
|16-1
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.