How to Watch North Texas vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Mean Green (29-7) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Badgers have also won three games in a row.
North Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Badgers allow to opponents.
- North Texas has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mean Green sit at 248th.
- The Mean Green record 64.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 63.8 the Badgers give up.
- When North Texas scores more than 63.8 points, it is 16-0.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Texas is putting up 2.1 more points per game (65.6) than it is when playing on the road (63.5).
- The Mean Green cede 53 points per game in home games this year, compared to 59.8 away from home.
- When it comes to total threes made, North Texas has performed better at home this season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% mark on the road.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/15/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 69-53
|UNT Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 75-55
|UNT Coliseum
|3/21/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 65-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/28/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Orleans Arena
