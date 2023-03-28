Abou Ousmane and Steven Crowl are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) at Orleans Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Orleans Arena

Orleans Arena Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

North Texas' Last Game

In its most recent game, North Texas beat Oklahoma State on Tuesday, 65-59 in OT. Tylor Perry scored a team-high 23 points (and added one assist and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tylor Perry 23 5 1 0 0 3 Moulaye Sissoko 12 15 0 1 0 0 Kai Huntsberry 11 6 4 0 0 2

North Texas Players to Watch

Perry posts 17.3 points and 1.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.4 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ousmane averages a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game. In addition, he's posting 11.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field.

Kai Huntsberry leads the Mean Green at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 12.0 points.

Aaron Scott averages 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rubin Jones is putting up 6.6 points, 1.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

North Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)