The Utah Jazz (35-40) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 as 4-point favorites. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

Spurs vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 120 - Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 4)

Jazz (- 4) Pick OU: Over (234)



The Jazz's .547 ATS win percentage (41-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .400 mark (30-45-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

San Antonio covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 39.1% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as a favorite of 4 or more (37.5%).

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 57.3% of the time this season (43 out of 75). That's more often than San Antonio and its opponents have (41 out of 75).

The Jazz have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-17) this season while the Spurs have a .236 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-55).

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2022-23, San Antonio is 25th in the league offensively (112.0 points scored per game) and worst defensively (122.5 points conceded).

At 27.0 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA.

In 2022-23, the Spurs are 22nd in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.0 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

San Antonio attempts 65.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.4% of San Antonio's buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.6% are 3-pointers.

