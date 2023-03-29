A pair of sliding teams square off when the Utah Jazz (35-40) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Jazz are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a four-game losing streak against the Spurs, losers of four straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -5.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 34 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.

The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 234.6, 0.1 more points than this game's total.

San Antonio has a 30-45-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been victorious in 17, or 23.9%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Antonio has won nine of its 53 games, or 17%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 38 50.7% 117.1 229.1 117.8 240.3 231.5 Spurs 34 45.3% 112 229.1 122.5 240.3 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Spurs have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (19-19-0) than on the road (11-26-0) this season.

The Spurs score an average of 112 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.8 points, San Antonio is 15-9 against the spread and 10-14 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Jazz and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 42-33 9-8 44-31 Spurs 30-45 21-35 42-33

Spurs vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Jazz Spurs 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 112 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 19-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-9 19-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-14 117.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 12-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.