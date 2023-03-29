Spurs vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of sliding teams square off when the Utah Jazz (35-40) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Jazz are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a four-game losing streak against the Spurs, losers of four straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.
Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-5.5
|234.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 34 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 234.6, 0.1 more points than this game's total.
- San Antonio has a 30-45-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been victorious in 17, or 23.9%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Antonio has won nine of its 53 games, or 17%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|38
|50.7%
|117.1
|229.1
|117.8
|240.3
|231.5
|Spurs
|34
|45.3%
|112
|229.1
|122.5
|240.3
|232.8
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
- San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (19-19-0) than on the road (11-26-0) this season.
- The Spurs score an average of 112 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.8 points, San Antonio is 15-9 against the spread and 10-14 overall.
Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|42-33
|9-8
|44-31
|Spurs
|30-45
|21-35
|42-33
Spurs vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Jazz
|Spurs
|117.1
|112
|6
|25
|19-3
|15-9
|19-3
|10-14
|117.8
|122.5
|24
|30
|12-3
|18-7
|12-3
|14-11
