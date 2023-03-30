Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take the field for Opening Day against Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)
- McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- McCormick got a hit in 54.2% of his 131 games last season, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those contests.
- In 16 of 131 games last year, he left the yard (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- McCormick drove in a run in 30 games last season out 131 (22.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score in 44 of his 131 games a year ago (33.6%), with more than one run scored eight times (6.1%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/26
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Cease makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- His 2.20 ERA ranked second, 1.109 WHIP ranked 20th, and 11.1 K/9 ranked fourth among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
