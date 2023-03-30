The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.

He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB last season.

Tucker had a base hit in 107 out of 163 games last season (65.6%), with more than one hit in 34 of them (20.9%).

He hit a home run in 18.4% of his games in 2022 (30 of 163), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games last year (61 of 163), with two or more RBIs in 32 of those games (19.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 14 games.

He touched home plate in 38.7% of his 163 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (11).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 71 .251 AVG .264 .315 OBP .354 .436 SLG .520 26 XBH 33 12 HR 18 46 RBI 61 45/25 K/BB 50/38 11 SB 13

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)