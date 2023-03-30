Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros open the season against Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

  • Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dubon had a hit 42 times last year in 110 games (38.2%), including eight multi-hit games (7.3%).
  • He homered in five of 110 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16.4% of his 110 games a year ago, Dubon drove in a run (18 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 22.7% of his games last season (25 of 110), he scored at least one run, and in four (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.227 AVG .198
.266 OBP .235
.379 SLG .234
10 XBH 4
5 HR 0
18 RBI 6
18/8 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cease starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked second in ERA (2.20), 20th in WHIP (1.109), and fourth in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
