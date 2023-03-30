How to Watch North Texas vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two hot squads square off when the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) host the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET. The Mean Green are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Blazers, victors in four in a row.
North Texas vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
North Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Mean Green have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Blazers' opponents have made.
- In games North Texas shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 19-1 overall.
- The Mean Green are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at second.
- The Mean Green average 64.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Blazers allow.
- When North Texas totals more than 70.3 points, it is 8-0.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively North Texas has performed better at home this year, putting up 65.6 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Mean Green are allowing 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than in road games (59.8).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, North Texas has played better in home games this year, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.1% clip when playing on the road.
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 75-55
|UNT Coliseum
|3/21/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 65-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/28/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 56-54
|Orleans Arena
|3/30/2023
|UAB
|-
|Orleans Arena
