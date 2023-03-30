Thursday's contest that pits the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) versus the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) at Orleans Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of UAB. Tipoff is at 9:40 PM ET on March 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Paradise, Nevada

Venue: Orleans Arena

North Texas vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 69, North Texas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-0.2)

UAB (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

North Texas' record against the spread this season is 15-14-0, while UAB's is 14-16-0. The Mean Green have gone over the point total in 14 games, while Blazers games have gone over 20 times. In the past 10 contests, North Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. UAB has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green have a +324 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game to rank 337th in college basketball and are allowing 55.7 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

The 30.6 rebounds per game North Texas averages rank 251st in the nation, and are 4.0 more than the 26.6 its opponents grab per outing.

North Texas connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (108th in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game while shooting 30.1%.

The Mean Green rank 138th in college basketball by averaging 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in college basketball, allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions.

North Texas has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (44th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (225th in college basketball).

