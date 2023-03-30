The North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) and the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) play at Orleans Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no set line.

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas has gone over in 14 of its 30 games with a set total (46.7%).

The Mean Green's ATS record is 15-14-0 this season.

North Texas sports a 15-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 14-16-0 mark from UAB.

North Texas vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.4 145.7 55.7 126 120.6 UAB 81.3 145.7 70.3 126 147.3

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

North Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Mean Green have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

The Mean Green are 11-10-0 ATS in conference games this season.

The 64.4 points per game the Mean Green record are 5.9 fewer points than the Blazers allow (70.3).

When North Texas puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

North Texas vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0

North Texas vs. UAB Home/Away Splits

North Texas UAB 14-2 Home Record 17-2 10-3 Away Record 7-5 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

