Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)
- Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%) Bregman had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (25 of 168), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games a year ago (63 of 168), Bregman drove in a run. In 28 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He touched home plate in 44.0% of his 168 games last year, with two or more runs in 12.5% of those games (21).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.305
|AVG
|.215
|.414
|OBP
|.320
|.558
|SLG
|.355
|36
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|7
|53
|RBI
|40
|38/48
|K/BB
|39/40
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|86
|GP
|82
|63 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (57.3%)
|23 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (20.7%)
|43 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (37.8%)
|19 (22.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.3%)
|35 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (34.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lynn will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP, compiling an 8-7 record.
