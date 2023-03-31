Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on March 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)
- Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
- He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.
- In 65.6% of his 163 games last season, Tucker got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Tucker drove in a run in 61 games last season out 163 (37.4%), including 32 multi-RBI outings (19.6%). He drove in three or more runs in 14 games.
- He scored in 38.7% of his games last season (63 of 163), with more than one run on 11 occasions (6.7%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|.251
|AVG
|.264
|.315
|OBP
|.354
|.436
|SLG
|.520
|26
|XBH
|33
|12
|HR
|18
|46
|RBI
|61
|45/25
|K/BB
|50/38
|11
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|78
|52 (61.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|55 (70.5%)
|18 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (20.5%)
|34 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (37.2%)
|14 (16.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (20.5%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (42.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lynn makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he compiled an 8-7 record, had a 3.99 ERA, and a 1.134 WHIP.
