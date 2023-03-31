Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on March 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.

He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.

In 65.6% of his 163 games last season, Tucker got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.

Tucker drove in a run in 61 games last season out 163 (37.4%), including 32 multi-RBI outings (19.6%). He drove in three or more runs in 14 games.

He scored in 38.7% of his games last season (63 of 163), with more than one run on 11 occasions (6.7%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 71 .251 AVG .264 .315 OBP .354 .436 SLG .520 26 XBH 33 12 HR 18 46 RBI 61 45/25 K/BB 50/38 11 SB 13 Home Away 85 GP 78 52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%) 18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%) 34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%) 14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)