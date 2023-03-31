The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) are heavy underdogs (by 18.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 241.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: NBCS-BA and KENS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -18.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 30 of 76 games this season.
  • San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.7 points, 6.8 fewer points than this game's total.
  • San Antonio is 30-46-0 ATS this season.
  • The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 28 36.4% 118.2 230.3 117.6 240.2 233.3
Spurs 30 39.5% 112.1 230.3 122.6 240.2 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (19-20-0) than on the road (11-26-0).
  • The Spurs average 5.5 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Warriors allow (117.6).
  • San Antonio has put together a 15-9 ATS record and a 10-14 overall record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 36-41 0-0 42-35
Spurs 30-46 0-1 43-33

Spurs vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Warriors Spurs
118.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
20-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-9
22-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-14
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.6
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
22-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-8
23-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.