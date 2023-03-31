The San Antonio Spurs' (19-57) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Friday, March 31 game against the Golden State Warriors (40-37) at Chase Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Spurs' most recent outing was a 128-117 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Malaki Branham put up 21 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Doug McDermott SF Questionable Elbow 10 2.2 1.5 Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Zach Collins PF Out Foot 11.4 6.3 2.8 Romeo Langford SG Questionable Adductor 7.3 2.8 1.2 Devin Vassell SG Questionable Knee 18.5 3.9 3.6 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 11 5.3 2.5

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and KENS

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs put up an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.6 points, San Antonio is 10-14.

While the Spurs are posting 112.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 110.8 points per contest.

San Antonio connects on 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.9 (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4.

The Spurs' 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in the NBA, and the 117.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 30th in the league.

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -18 242

