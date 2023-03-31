The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) on March 31, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Watch Warriors vs. Spurs with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

San Antonio has put together a 14-21 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Spurs' 112.1 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors allow.

San Antonio is 10-14 when it scores more than 117.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 109.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 120.5 points per game at home, and 124.8 away.

In 2022-23 San Antonio is giving up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (120.5) than away (124.8).

At home the Spurs are picking up 27.6 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (26.4).

Spurs Injuries