Stephen Curry and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Golden State Warriors (40-37) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (19-57) at Chase Center.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Jazz, 128-117, on Wednesday. Malaki Branham led the way with 21 points, and also had two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malaki Branham 21 2 2 1 0 2 Devonte' Graham 17 4 6 0 1 3 Sandro Mamukelashvili 17 8 5 0 0 2

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is the Spurs' top scorer (22.0 points per game), and he produces 2.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Tre Jones is the Spurs' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he contributes 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Devonte' Graham gets the Spurs 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Keita Bates-Diop gives the Spurs 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13.6 5.5 2.6 0.8 0.9 1.5 Sandro Mamukelashvili 10.8 7.1 2.8 0.4 0.4 1.1 Tre Jones 8.5 1.9 5.0 1.3 0.1 0.3 Keita Bates-Diop 10.0 3.9 1.8 0.5 0.1 1.5 Devin Vassell 9.5 2.8 2.1 0.7 0.5 1.5

