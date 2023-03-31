The San Antonio Spurs (19-57), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, will try to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Golden State Warriors (40-37).

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and KENS
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-18) 242 -1650 +950 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-18.5) 241.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Warriors (-16.5) - -1800 +1050 Bet on this game with Tipico

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors have a +46 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 117.6 (23rd in the NBA).
  • The Spurs put up 112.1 points per game (25th in league) while giving up 122.6 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -798 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.
  • These teams are scoring 230.3 points per game between them, 11.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 240.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Golden State has compiled a 35-40-2 record against the spread this season.
  • San Antonio has covered 30 times in 76 games with a spread this season.

Spurs and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Spurs - - +3000
Warriors +1300 +550 -2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Spurs? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.