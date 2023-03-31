The San Antonio Spurs, with Tre Jones, match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Jones tallied 17 points, six assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 128-117 loss versus the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 2.6 Assists 5.5 6.3 6.7 PRA 20.5 22.3 20.6 PR 14.5 16 13.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.4



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Warriors

Jones is responsible for attempting 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 4.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Warriors have conceded 117.6 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 13.1 makes per contest, 27th in the league.

Tre Jones vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 30 21 1 5 2 0 0

