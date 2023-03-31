Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) are heavy underdogs (by 18 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and KENS
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Spurs vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 125 - Spurs 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 18)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- The Warriors' .468 ATS win percentage (36-40-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .395 mark (30-46-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Golden State and its opponents have exceeded the point total 54.5% of the time this season (42 out of 77). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (42 out of 76).
- The Warriors have a .623 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-20) this season, better than the .233 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (17-56).
Spurs Performance Insights
- San Antonio is 25th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and worst in points conceded (122.6).
- The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Spurs make 10.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 23rd and 25th, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, San Antonio has taken 65.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.4% of San Antonio's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.6% have been 3-pointers.
