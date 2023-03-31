The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) are heavy underdogs (by 18 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and KENS

NBCS-BA and KENS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Spurs vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 125 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 18)

Spurs (+ 18) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



The Warriors' .468 ATS win percentage (36-40-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .395 mark (30-46-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Golden State and its opponents have exceeded the point total 54.5% of the time this season (42 out of 77). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (42 out of 76).

The Warriors have a .623 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (33-20) this season, better than the .233 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (17-56).

Spurs Performance Insights

San Antonio is 25th in the league in points scored (112.1 per game) and worst in points conceded (122.6).

The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27 per game) in 2022-23.

The Spurs make 10.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 23rd and 25th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, San Antonio has taken 65.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.4% of San Antonio's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.6% have been 3-pointers.

