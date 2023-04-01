Held from March 30 - April 2, Andrew Landry will compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Looking to place a bet on Landry at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Andrew Landry Insights

Landry has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Landry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Landry has had an average finish of 43rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Landry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 58 -3 283 0 6 0 0 $105,199

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Landry has one win in his past four starts at this event. His average finish has been 26th.

Landry has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Landry played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Landry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,213 yards, 225 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry was somewhat mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of competitors.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Landry shot better than 63% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Landry carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Landry had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.4).

Landry's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.3.

At that last tournament, Landry's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Landry finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.3.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Landry finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Landry Odds to Win: +35000

