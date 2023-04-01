The 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2 will feature Brice Garnett as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Garnett at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Garnett has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 17 rounds played.

Garnett has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Garnett has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -7 277 0 11 0 1 $573,310

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Garnett has had an average finish of 42nd at this tournament in six appearances, including a personal best 30th-place.

Garnett has three made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Garnett last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Garnett has played in the past year has been 168 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 93rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

Garnett shot better than 68% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Garnett carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Garnett did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Garnett had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Garnett carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Garnett ended the Corales Puntacana Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Garnett finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Garnett Odds to Win: +20000

