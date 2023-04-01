Callum Tarren is ready to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Tarren at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Callum Tarren Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tarren has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Tarren has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 29 -6 278 0 14 1 3 $1.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Tarren has played in the past year has been 188 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was good on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging par to finish in the 73rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the eighth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Tarren shot better than only 16% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.67.

Tarren shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Tarren carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Tarren's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average (5.1).

In that last competition, Tarren's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Tarren finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Tarren had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Tarren Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.