Chas McCormick is back in the lineup for the Houston Astros and will face Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.

McCormick got a hit 71 times last year in 131 games (54.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (15.3%).

He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 131 opportunities, 12.2%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick picked up an RBI in 30 out of 131 games last year (22.9%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of them (9.2%).

In 33.6% of his 131 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 60 .248 AVG .243 .361 OBP .308 .425 SLG .393 12 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 23 43/26 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 71 31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%) 10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)