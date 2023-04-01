The field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Chris Kirk. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $8,900,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,438-yard course from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a wager on Kirk at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kirk has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five of those rounds.

Kirk has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Kirk has one win and two top-five finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -5 279 1 17 4 5 $3.9M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Kirk has four top-20 finishes, with three of them being top-10 finishes, in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 14th.

Kirk has five made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Kirk last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 35th.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Kirk has played i the last year (7,287 yards) is 151 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which placed him in the 40th percentile among all competitors.

Kirk was better than only 16% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Kirk carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kirk carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Kirk's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average (5.1).

At that last outing, Kirk's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

Kirk ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Kirk recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

+2500

