James Hahn will play from March 30 - April 2 in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking on a par-72, 7,438-yard course.

James Hahn Insights

Hahn has finished under par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hahn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Hahn has had an average finish of 52nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Hahn has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -5 279 0 13 1 3 $1.1M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Hahn's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 43rd.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Hahn last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 69th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 156 yards longer than the average course Hahn has played in the past year (7,282 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn finished in the sixth percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.4 strokes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 31st percentile of the field.

Hahn shot better than 42% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Hahn did not have a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Hahn recorded eight bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Hahn carded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that last competition, Hahn's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, six).

Hahn ended the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Hahn fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

