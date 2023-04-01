After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

  • Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).
  • He homered in 16.8% of his games last year (25 of 149), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pena picked up an RBI in 48 of 149 games last season (32.2%), including 17 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • In 45.0% of his 149 games last season, he touched home plate (67 times). He had 17 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.4%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 65
.255 AVG .244
.284 OBP .287
.445 SLG .399
21 XBH 23
14 HR 8
35 RBI 28
65/10 K/BB 70/12
9 SB 2
Home Away
77 GP 72
54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%)
19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%)
35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%)
26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Giolito will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Over his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP, putting together an 11-9 record.
