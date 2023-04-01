Jimmy Walker will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Walker at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Walker has shot below par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Walker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Walker has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Walker has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 29 -4 281 0 3 0 0 $236,312

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Walker has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous nine appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Walker made the cut in seven of his past nine entries in this event.

Walker finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 158 yards longer than the average course Walker has played in the past year (7,280 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker finished in the sixth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.4 strokes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship placed him in the 52nd percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Walker shot better than 42% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Walker recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Walker carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.4).

Walker's one birdie or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average (3.3).

At that last outing, Walker's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at six).

Walker ended the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Walker finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Walker Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.