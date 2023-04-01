Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)
- Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 53rd, and he was 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Tucker got a hit 107 times last year in 163 games (65.6%), including 34 multi-hit games (20.9%).
- He homered in 30 of 163 games in 2022 (18.4%), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker picked up an RBI in 61 of 163 games last season (37.4%), including 32 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (19.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 14 games.
- He scored in 63 of 163 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|.251
|AVG
|.264
|.315
|OBP
|.354
|.436
|SLG
|.520
|26
|XBH
|33
|12
|HR
|18
|46
|RBI
|61
|45/25
|K/BB
|50/38
|11
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|78
|52 (61.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|55 (70.5%)
|18 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (20.5%)
|34 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (37.2%)
|14 (16.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (20.5%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (42.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Giolito will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In his 30 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP, compiling an 11-9 record.
