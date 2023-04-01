Held from March 30 - April 2, Max McGreevy will play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Looking to wager on McGreevy at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Max McGreevy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, McGreevy has shot below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

McGreevy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, McGreevy has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 39 -5 279 0 8 1 2 $614,304

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

McGreevy finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 186 yards longer than the average course McGreevy has played in the past year (7,252 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 55th percentile.

McGreevy was better than 43% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

McGreevy recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, McGreevy had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

McGreevy recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that most recent competition, McGreevy's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

McGreevy finished the Corales Puntacana Championship carding a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, McGreevy had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +40000

