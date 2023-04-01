From March 30 - April 2, Ryan Palmer will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 up for grabs.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Palmer has scored below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Palmer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Palmer's average finish has been 48th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -4 280 0 11 1 1 $890,305

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Palmer's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 three times. His average finish has been 22nd.

Palmer has made the cut seven times in his previous nine entries in this event.

Palmer finished 48th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The courses that Palmer has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of the field.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 4 strokes on those 20 holes.

Palmer was better than only 16% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Palmer fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Palmer had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Palmer had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that last outing, Palmer's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Palmer finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Palmer recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +10000

