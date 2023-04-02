Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (2-1) and the Chicago White Sox (1-2) facing off at Minute Maid Park (on April 2) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Astros.

The Astros will call on Luis Garcia versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger.

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros won 103, or 69.1%, of the 149 games they played as favorites last season.

Houston had a record of 56-26, a 68.3% win rate, when it was favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Houston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 737 total runs last season.

The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule